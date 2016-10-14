The company said that with this launch, Amazon.in will become the single largest online destination for buying both local and global products in India.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer announced the launch of the Global Store, that makes it easier for customers in the country to buy goods that are sold in the U.S. Amazon said that customers in India will now have direct access to thousands of international brands and a starting selection of over four million global products. The firm said that these products can get delivered in two to four days.

“It takes you more time to pack your bags, travel to a country, shop and come back. You can get products faster than that which is unbelievable,” said Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal in an interview. He said that the company is going to push the boundary of selection further and make international products available to customers with the same convenience as they buy local goods on Amazon.

The company said that with this launch, Amazon.in will become the single largest online destination for buying both local and global products in India. The firm said that customers will now be able to purchase authentic global products in Indian currency with ease across various categories such as apparel, shoes, watches and sports. Amazon said some of these unique brands which are not available in India include Nixon, Jessica Simpson, Zumba and Gaiam. It will also sell products in niche categories like fishing equipment, bakeware and boots for women.

Mr.Agarwal said that with the launch of the Global Store, customers might even be able to enjoy various offers during Black Friday, a day of promotional sales that kicks off the Christmas holiday shopping season in the U.S. The company said that the customers will be able to see prices inclusive of import fee deposits and will experience a hassle free delivery of international products at their doorstep.