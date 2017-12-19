Amara Raja unveils ₹700-crore investment plan for new plant

more-in

Chittoor

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. on Tuesday commissioned its ₹700-crore, two-wheeler battery plant in Chittoor.

“In the first phase, with an investment of ₹400 crore, the plant will have a capacity to produce five million units,” said Ramachandra N. Galla, chairman, Amara Raja Group. “In two more phases, the plant will have an ultimate capacity of 17 million units, taking the total capacity to 29 million units in three years.”

Briefing reporters, Mr. Galla said the battery major would invest about ₹700 crore. At full capacity, it will employ 1,300 people. “It is the most advanced production facility in the country, pioneering the use of advanced punched grid-making technology for two-wheeler battery manufacturing... using advanced robotic systems [minimising] human intervention.”

‘Eyeing 50% share’

Jayadev Galla, vice chairman for the group, said the firm wanted to increase market share in the two-wheeler OEM segment from 11% to 40-50% in five years. It aims to growth tenfold in revenue in 10 years from its current ₹6,000 crore, he said. It plans to “aggressively market its export to countries in the Indian Ocean rim.”