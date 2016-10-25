Alstom’s plant closure not to impact railways project: French Minister

'Rafale deal will pave the way for the strengthening of France-India technological and industrial cooperation'

Alstom’s decision to stop production at a plant in Belfort due to poor demand will not impact its India operations, French minister of State for Industry, Christophe Sirugue said in an interview.

Alstom’s India operations will include the implementation of a more than a €3 billion contract it bagged in November 2015 to supply Indian Railways 800 freight electric locomotives and carry out the related long-term maintenance.

Following Alstom’s recent plan to halt output at Belfort plant, the French government, in a controversial move, had agreed to purchase 15 high-speed trains from the rail transport major to protect around 400 jobs, months ahead of the national polls. The French state holds around 20 per cent stake in the multinational company.

“Alstom and the French government had recently held talks on the future of Belfort site, and more generally on the situation of Alstom’s different sites in France.” Mr. Sirugue told The Hindu.

“The government, Alstom and stakeholders elaborated a joint plan which will preserve Alstom’s strong technological expertise on several segments of the railway market, in particular locomotives. Therefore, those talks will have no impact on Alstom’s operations in India, including the (Indian Railways) contract.”

The €7.87 billion deal for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft by India will pave the way for the strengthening of France-India technological and industrial cooperation, he said.