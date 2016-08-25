Avvashya Group, which comprises logistics major Allcargo Logistics and ECU Worldwide, has announced a joint venture with CCI Logistics Group to consolidate its contract logistics business in India. The new entity, Avvashya CCI Logistics Private Ltd., will integrate three business entities — the Warehousing division of CCI Logistics Ltd., Hindustan Cargo Ltd. and the Contract Logistics Division of Allcargo Logistics. As per the agreement, Allcargo promoters will hold 62 per cent share and CCI promoters 38 per cent share in the joint venture company.