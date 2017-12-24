All-electric plan for 2030 not viable: Merc

more-in

Mercedes-Benz has urged the government “not to rush with the all-electric vehicles push” and thus “foreclose better technological options” for the future.

It called for adopting a less ambitious plan of promoting e-cars, arguing that a nationwide electrification of the auto industry was not commercially and technologically viable. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Roland Folger said, ”By 2040, the whole world will be driving home hydrogen cars. To me, the plan to go electric nationwide looks like a rushed with idea.”

More importantly, he added, with such a rush the country was foreclosing options for better technologies for future generations.

The auto industry in the country was taken by surprise after the government announced last year that the entire industry would go electric by 2030. But there has been widespread criticism that the nationwide e-cars plan was based more on impulse than sound planning, strategy or technology.

‘Ask the industry’

Calling for better and coordinated efforts, Folger said, “Ideally, regulators and policymakers should be totally aligned with what’s happening on the technology front because 5-10 years is a short period in the auto landscape.”

“The least policymakers can do is to take the auto industry into confidence,” Mr. Folger said.