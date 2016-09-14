Budget airline AirAsia India said it plans to have a fleet size of 20 by end-2018, thereby becoming eligible to operate on international routes. The airline is offering lifetime free flights to Indian gold medallists, five years and three years of free flights to silver and bronze medallists at the Olympics and Paralympics in Brazil, AirAsia India Chief Executive Amar Abrol said. “Our game plan, that has been approved by the AirAsia Board, is to get roughly, over the course of 2017 or 2018, 20 aircraft. We ourselves want to get 20 aircraft as soon as possible,” he said.