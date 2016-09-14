Budget airline AirAsia India said it plans to have a fleet size of 20 by end-2018, thereby becoming eligible to operate on international routes. The airline is offering lifetime free flights to Indian gold medallists, five years and three years of free flights to silver and bronze medallists at the Olympics and Paralympics in Brazil, AirAsia India Chief Executive Amar Abrol said. “Our game plan, that has been approved by the AirAsia Board, is to get roughly, over the course of 2017 or 2018, 20 aircraft. We ourselves want to get 20 aircraft as soon as possible,” he said.
Updated: September 14, 2016 23:32 IST
AirAsia India plans 20 aircraft fleet by 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular