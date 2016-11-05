Business » Industry

MUMBAI, November 5, 2016
Updated: November 5, 2016 23:15 IST

AirAsia India ex-CEO charged personal costs to firm: Report

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

economy, business and finance

company information

A forensic investigation into AirAsia (India)’s accounts has revealed that the airline’s flamboyant former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mittu Chandilya had charged his personal expenses to the company.

While Mr. Chandilya, a former model, cleared some of his bills, the balance was cleared by his boss AirAsia Berhad CEO Tony Fernandes, according to a forensic report prepared by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

“Mittu’s personal expenditure was routed through and was charged to Air Asia (India) Ltd (AAIL). In total, expenses charged to the company amounted to Rs.1.63 crore,” according to the report.

Bills toward his family travel, stay and personal expenses were reimbursed by the company. His car lease, appointment of two drivers, road tax for personal vehicles, purchase of designer clothes, furniture and purchases of iPhones were also charged to the company, according to the report. It said Mr. Fernandes had approved expense claims of Rs.48 lakh.

“Other expenses such as that of the drivers, car lease, purchase of clothes were directly approved by Mr. Mittu.”

Possible nexus

The report, which was submitted to Tata Sons days before the ouster of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, also pointed out a possible nexus between Mr Chandilya and a person named Rajendra Dubey.

“Rajendra Dubey assisted Mr. Mittu in liaison activities for AAIL since August 2013 and in setting up meetings with Chief Ministers and politicians across the country,” the report said, adding that there was no formal contract signed between Mr Dubey and AAIL.

“Payments amounting to Rs.12.28 crore were made against invoices of HNR Trading — a Singapore-based entity where Dubey was a director — for government, regulatory framework. There is no evidence of actual services provided,” the report said adding that the agreement was signed on plain paper.

Apart from the Rs.12,28 crore payment made to Mr. Dubey’s company, an additional Rs.10.5 crore payment was made towards invoices of an entity called Link Media Immigration Services “purportedly on account of media services rendered.” This company’s name does not feature in the database of Registrar of Companies, according to the report.

Calls made to Mr. Chandilya’s two mobile phone numbers did not go through. AirAsia India did not offer any comment. Earlier this week, the airline had said, “There is an ongoing investigation against certain former personnel involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges. This has already been reported to and discussed at the previous Board meeting.”

More In: Industry | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular

National

Amit Shah kicks off U.P. poll campaign

NDTV India ban a security issue, says Parrikar

Govt. puts Zakir Naik’s NGO under ‘prior permission’ list

India, China agree to maintain high-level exchanges

20 injured in fresh clashes in Valley

Sport

Administrators have created the fourth form of cricket: John Buchanan

Andy Murray rises to number one after Raonic injury

Root, England’s middle order mainstay

Dipika, Joshna train for World championship

Green surface beckons TN and Baroda

Fiery spells by Vignesh and Crist


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Industry

Cabinet approval to be sought for waterways project by December

With contracts worth Rs 2,000 crores already awarded, the Union Shipping Ministry will now seek Cabinet approval for the Jal Marg Vikas pro... »