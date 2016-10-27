NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon inform the Delhi High Court that AirAsia India’s brand license agreement signed with its foreign airline partner was not part of the required documents to be submitted by the airline to secure its air operator’s permit.

Delhi High Court had last month sought Ministry of Civil Aviation’s response to Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA)’s plea alleging that the brand license agreement was not considered by the government while granting flying license to AirAsia India.

“We will soon file an affidavit in the court stating that the brand license agreement was not part of the air operator’s permit requirements and hence, the Centre was not aware of any such document,” a top civil aviation ministry said.

AirAsia India, in which AirAsia Bhd owns 49 per cent and Tata Sons owns the rest 51 per cent shares, was granted a flying license effective May 2014. It currently operates with a fleet of seven Airbus A320 aircraft.

A commercial agreement titled ‘Brand License Agreement’ was signed between AirAsia India and the foreign airline partner AirAsia Bhd, Malaysia’s largest low-cost airline, in April 2013. The FIA, which represents IndiGo, Jet Airways, GoAir and SpiceJet, had alleged that according to the agreement, day-to-day operations of the airline were controlled from Malaysia, violating the substantial ownership and effective control norms — a charge AirAsia India strongly denied.

After Tata Sons sacked its chairman Cyrus Mistry recently, he shot a letter to its board and said that “in case of Air Asia, ethical concerns have been raised with respect to certain transactions as well as the overall prevailing culture within the organisation.”

FIA had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court in late August asking it to expedite its matter pending since April 2014 in the Delhi High Court. It alleged that the agreement between Tata Sons and AirAsia places effective control in the hands of a foreign party. It further mentioned that no urgency was shown by the Delhi High Court which had adjourned the matter on 17 occasions.

AirAsia India, however, refuted the claim and said that all the important decisions, including those related to day-to-day operations, is taken by “the management team of the airline under the overall supervision, control, and direction of the board of directors (which includes a majority of Indian nationals)”. It had also stated that a clause in the brand license agreement explicitly stated that substantial ownership and effective control remains with Indian residents at all times, as required under the Indian law.