After a blip, exports jump 30.55% to $ 26.19 billion in November

After a brief pause, exports rose 30.55 % to $ 26.19 billion in November on account of improved global demand, government incentives and simplification of GST refund process.

Exports had witnessed a decline of 1.12 % to $ 23 billion in October this year, retreating from a six-month high growth rate in September.

India’s exports in November 2016 stood at $ 20.06 billion.

The data released by the commerce ministry also revealed that imports too grew 19.61 % to $ 40 billion in November from $ 33.46 billion in the same month last year.

On account of the rise in imports, trade deficit increased marginally to $ 13.82 billion in November on Y-o-Y basis.

November witnessed robust growth in outward shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, chemical and pharmaceutical products.

The government has simplified the process for exporters to claim refunds under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Input Tax Credit (ITC) and Integrated-GST refunds for exporters are being expedited for quick unlocking of their capital.

Earlier this month, the government had announced ₹ 8,450 crore incentives for exporters

Meanwhile, gold imports dropped by 25.96 % to $ 3.26 billion last month, the data showed.

Oil imports and non-oil imports in November grew 39.14 % and 14.57 % to $ 9.55 billion and $ 30.47 billion, respectively.

Commenting on the trade numbers, exporters’ body Fieo said the positive growth in exports have been witnessed by China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others, reflecting recovery in global demand, though India has .

“emerged as a top performer“.

Twenty-four out of 30 major product groups were in the positive territory.

The major growth contributors were engineering, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, marine items and pharmaceutical, the data revealed.

Engineering goods exporters body EEPC India said the “stellar performance” of exports comes on the back of smart recovery in the US economy along with several other key European nations.

Cumulative exports during April-November 2017-18 increased by 12.01 % to $ 196.48 billion, while imports grew 21.85 % to $ 296.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of nearly $ 100 billion.

In November, gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals and engineering exports grew by 32.69 %, 13.39 %, 54.28 % and 43.76 %, respectively.