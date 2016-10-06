ATL will also buy out Reliance Infra’s 74% stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited

Anil Ambani led Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) has agreed to sell its transmission assets in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and its 74 per cent stake in transmission lines in the state of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to Gautam Adani-led Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for an undisclosed sum.

The entire portfolio of R-Infra’s transmission lines spanning 6,000 circuit kilometres (ckt km) has an asset base of Rs.7,000 crore, according to the company’s website. The sale was done as part of the company’s strategy to sell its non-core assets to pare debt and focus on EPC and defence projects, it is learnt.

As per the binding agreement, ATL will acquire 100 per cent stake in inter-state operational transmission projects of Western Region System Strengthening Scheme (WRSSS) – Line B and Line C spanning 2,089 ckt km and 974 ckt km respectively.

Besides, ATL will also buy out Reliance Infra’s 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited (PKTCL), a joint venture between R-Infra and Power Grid.

SBI Capital Markets Limited is acting as the financial advisor to Reliance Infra for this transaction.