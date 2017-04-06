Acer ties up with RCB as technology partner for IPL

PC and tablet-maker Acer today announced its association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as its technology partner for the 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is the second year in a row that Acer has partnered with RCB as their official technology partner, the company said in a statement here.

“Through this tie-up, we want to show our support to the spirit of the cricket and look forward to connect with youngsters,” Acer India CMO and Business Head, Chandrahas Panigrahi said.

Stating that the association comes at the back of record growth, high-profile awards across categories and product leadership in many segments, Acer said 2017 promises to be an action packed year both on and off the pitch.