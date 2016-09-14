ABB India has installed state-of-the-art solution for shore-to-ship power supply at the V. O. Chidambaranar Port to significantly reduce carbon footprint. The first such installation at a commercial port provides a plug-and-play power solution to ships to help eliminate emissions that would result from burning diesel while berthed. The technology also helps reduce low-frequency noise and vibrations and allows the crew to maintain diesel engines, says a company statement. Congratulating VOC Port, Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, ABB India said: “We are proud to bring this technology to India. Trade volumes and efficiency of ports will play a large role in furthering initiatives such as Make in India. And volume increase will be sustainable only when the carbon footprint of berthed ships’ power sources reduce significantly.” The installation was inaugurated by Rajive Kumar, Shipping Ministry Secretary in the presence of VOC Port Chairman S. Anantha Chandra Bose.