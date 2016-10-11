UTI Mutual Fund is the oldest fund house of the country with its own share of legacy issues. Leo Puri, who joined the Rs.1.30 lakh crore asset management company as Managing Director in August 2013 says that he is trying hard to resolve the legacy issues and also project the house as modern, progressive and successful. Edited excerpts:

It has been three years since you took over. How has been the journey till date?

It has been very satisfying on both aspects - watching the markets develop and the institution as well. Both have come a long way in three years. UTI MF has been going through its own transformational journey and responding very well to it. Our performance and position has strengthened.

When compared to peers, how has UTI MF grown in terms of profitability?

We have been growing pretty much in line with the industry. We intend to grow profitably and not buy growth or assets. We are a fairly profitable asset management company and the growth in profit is commensurate with the growth in our assets. We have a successful international franchise. Our investments in private equity have also been yielding fruit. Our retirements and pension business is at a nascent stage. We manage large corpus of funds for the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) and NPS (National Pension Scheme). We have total assets of Rs.2.80 lakh crore across all segments of business. Close to Rs.1.30 lakh crore is in core mutual fund. We hope to be above Rs.3 lakh crore this year which will make us a leading fund in the industry.

But, UTI MF has been losing position to other fund houses in terms of assets under management. What is your long-term vision for the fund house?

UTI MF is very much on the front foot. We have strengthened the UTI brand and our brand index has improved considerably in the last couple of years. We had to overcome all the trauma of US64 going back 15 years and it takes time. Despite that, the underlying strength and confidence has always been strong. It is a matter of making it more relevant to the next generation. We have been communicating that we are a modern, progressive and successful asset manager for today’s generation and not just a legacy of the past. If you take our total businesses, we will be very much in the top league. We have done this without captive distribution. Some of the banks sell 60-90 per cent of their funds through their retail branches. It is actually a question for the regulator on how serious they are about open architecture. I can arm-twist my corporate clients to give me more liquid funds. But, we are growing without all that.

UTI MF has ownership issues. While you believe that an initial public offer would be the best way to resolve the matter, there were reports that UTI MF could even be a merged with one of the sponsors.

A public listing would perhaps be the best way to fairly resolve and reward the shareholders for their commitment. It gives transparency in terms of price discovery. This process is fairly close to resolution. UTI as an institution should continue and deserves to be given a chance to continue because it is still playing an important role in the system. I don't think it (merger) will be healthy for the system at this point. The right path in our view and in our board's view is that public listing is the best thing for the system.

The top 15 cities, or the B15, is one area where the regulator wants all fund houses to focus. How has your performance been here?

UTI Mutual Fund remains the largest player in B15 cities. More than half of our folios and 15 per cent of the assets are from B15. So both, folios and participation are growing. At an industry level, 2.4 crore folios out of 4.8 crore are from B15. The average ticket size now is as much as Rs.75,000 in B15. UTI MF continues to grow its distribution in B15 cities. With rising disposable income, if we can engage clients with value proposition they will start switching from physical assets like gold, real estate and also fixed deposits. For average retail investors and first time investors, SIPs are the ideal way to come to market. Sophisticated investors will continue to time the market.

There are over 40 fund houses in India. SEBI has also questioned the existence of so many players. Do you think there will be consolidation in the industry?

There is no right answer to that. The market will determine. There could be many more fund managers. It is healthy to have a continuous stream of new entrants for any industry. I will be worried if the industry becomes static. But, for those that do not succeed, there should be a path to exit and consolidation is a solution. Just because someone has failed doesn’t mean that nobody else should be entering.

Technology has been a big disruptor. Going ahead, e-commerce sites may also be allowed to sell mutual funds. Will there be a shift in the way mutual funds are bought or sold?

There will definitely be a shift. Use of technology to facilitate speed, convenience and lower costs is going to be a universal phenomenon and will certainly apply to our industry as well. But, advice is beyond that as it comes with knowledge and trust, which are not easy to replicate. The intelligent advisors will co-opt technology to scale up. We have invested in a B2B application which is for intermediaries. It will connect investors to UTI through the intermediary. That has done pretty well.

SEBI wants MFs to be active institutional shareholders and act in the best interests of corporate governance.

It is welcome that there is heightened scrutiny and expectations on corporate governance as regards institutional investors. This should apply to insurance as well though mutual funds have taken the lead. Institutional investors need to play a very important role in developing governance in the market.