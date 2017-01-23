Industry

Xiaomi Global’s VP Hugo Barra calls its quits

Visakhapatnam: Hugo Barra, VP Global Xiaomi during the launch of Indias first Xiaomi-manufactured smart phone in Visakhapatnam on Monday. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla (PTI8_10_2015_000093B)   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Xiaomi Global vice-president Hugo Barra announced his exit from the company to return to the Silicon Valley. The former Google executive, who has been working with Xiaomi for about 3.5 years, will remain as an advisor. In a Facebook post, Mr.Barra said close to four years ago, he had embarked on the “most challenging adventure.” “But what I’ve realised is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment has taken a huge toll on my life. Seeing how much I’ve left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return.”

 

Post a Comment
More In Business Industry
economy (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2017 3:22:35 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/Xiaomi-Global%E2%80%99s-VP-Hugo-Barra-calls-its-quits/article17083013.ece

© The Hindu