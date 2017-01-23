Xiaomi Global’s VP Hugo Barra calls its quits

more-in

Xiaomi Global vice-president Hugo Barra announced his exit from the company to return to the Silicon Valley. The former Google executive, who has been working with Xiaomi for about 3.5 years, will remain as an advisor. In a Facebook post, Mr.Barra said close to four years ago, he had embarked on the “most challenging adventure.” “But what I’ve realised is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment has taken a huge toll on my life. Seeing how much I’ve left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return.”