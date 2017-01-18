Will consider Apple’s proposal with an ‘open mind’: Prasad

more-in

India would “very much” like U.S. based iPhone maker Apple to set up manufacturing base in the country, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

He added that the government would “surely” consider the company’s proposal with “open mind.”

“We would very much like Apple to come and have a base in India.They have a base in China, which is under stress. If a structured request comes from them, we will surely consider with a open mind,” Mr. Prasad told reporters here.

Apple had sought incentives to set up a unit in the country.