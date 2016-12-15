Wadia says opposed Tata Chemicals’ acquisition

more-in

Tata Chemicals independent director Nusli Wadia on Thursday, in a letter to shareholders of the company, said that its past acquisitions were destroying shareholder value. He argued that these investments had been incurring substantial losses, especially in the U.K., with net debt of the firm rising to Rs.8,695 crore in the last 10 years.

On December 23, Mr. Wadia will face a shareholder vote called for by Tata Sons seeking his removal as director of Tata Chemicals. In the 12-page letter, Mr. Wadia highlighted the 2005 acquisition of Brunner Mond Group, saying, “Over the years, I have, as an Independent Director expressed my views and differed with several proposals during the time of Mr. Ratan Tata’s Chairmanship. I, as well as some other board members, expressed serious apprehensions on the proposal for the acquisition of Brunner Mond Group, having soda ash business operations in U.K., Kenya (Magadi Soda) and the Netherlands at a cost of around Rs.800 crore, for sound reasons.”

Appealing to shareholders to vote against the resolution seeking his ouster, Mr. Wadia said, “The company is looking to extricate itself from a substantial part of its U.K. business including the pension fund issues which it has inherited from the acquisitions. These investments and the costs have led to the destruction of shareholder value of your company.”

Mr. Wadia said that Tata Chemicals’ debt of Rs.8,695 crore could be paid off if the company agreed to sell its cross-holdings, worth Rs.8,500 crore, in other Tata group companies. “These cross-holdings are being maintained in a debt-ridden company only to indirectly keep the voting rights and control in Tata Sons,” he said.