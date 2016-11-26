U.S. online sales jump on Black Friday

Rush hour: Shoppers queue up during Black Friday sales at a store in California in the U.S.

United States online sales surged on Black Friday,with Amazon.com Inc offering the steepest discounts among e-commerce sites as it set the agenda for what has traditionally been the biggest shopping day of the year for brick-and-mortar retailers.

In-store shopping began to pick up in the afternoon, but the increase in customer traffic paled in comparison to the jump in online sales, analysts said.

Macy's Inc website saw such heavy traffic that it hadto delay customers from entering the site at three different times.

Online sales on Friday hit $1.70 billion,according to Adobe Digital Index, after reaching $1.13 billion for the day on Thursday, up almost 14 percent from a year ago.

The National Retail Federation has said it expects total sales this holiday season to increase by 3.6 percent to $655.8billion, mainly due to the rise in online shopping.

Faster growth

This weekend's shopping could reflect signs of faster economic growth in the fourth quarter this year. Nationwide U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in October, driven by a 1.5 per cent jump in receipts at online retailers.

The lowest unemployment rate in eight years of 4.9 percent in October and a rise in hourly wage rates of 2.8 percent for the year, the biggest increase since 2009, is fuelling consumer confidence and spending power.

“All of this adds up to the consumer feeling better about their current situation and I'm hoping they ... buy all of their gifts from Macy's,” the retailer's chief executive officer,Terry Lundgren, told Reuters.

Administrative assistant Kelsey Gilford, 52, was shopping at Chicago's Water Tower mall on Friday but had already made purchases online on Thursday.

“I looked at some online deals on J.C. Penney which were good. I bought a small kitchen appliance yesterday,” she said.

The deepest average discounts for Black Friday came from leading online retailer Amazon.com Inc, with an average of 42 percent off, compared with 33 percent off at Walmart, 35 percent at Target and 36 percent at BestBuy, according to e-commerce analytics firm ClavisInsight.

Amazon said Black Friday would surpass last year in terms of the number of items ordered on its website. The Seattle-based company declined to provide specifics.

Both Target and Wal-Mart, two of the country's biggest brick-and-mortar retailers, said Thanksgiving online sales were some of their best ever. — Reuters