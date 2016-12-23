Tata to sell 24.8% stake in Nagarjuna Oil Corporation at loss

more-in

Tata Sons and its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Petrodyne Limited had agreed to their combined 24.8 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Limited (NOCL) to Allied Machineries and Resources (AMR) Holdings Inc of Ras Al Khaimah for Rs.408 crore, according to the minutes of Tata Sons’ board meeting on September 15, 2016, submitted as part of the petition filed by Mr. Mistry’s family investment firms against Tata Sons with the National Company Law Tribunal.

The AMR Group is a UAE-based fund with assets of more than $2 billion in diversified businesses including aviation, transportation, infrastructure, energy and oil with investors from China, Japan, Korea and the Gulf.

Written off

Tata Sons had invested Rs.211 crore and Tata Petrodyne had invested Rs.200 crore to buy stake several years ago and had since written off their investments due to the delay in commissioning of the 6 mtpa refinery at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

“Since the company has written off its entire investments in NOCL and considering the fact that the project is at a standstill for the last five years, the directors approve the sale of entire holdings of the company in NOCL to AMR Oil and Gas Holdings and/or Allied Machineries and Resources Holdings Inc,” said the minutes of the meeting.

Earlier, Net Oil had offered to buy stake in the project but later withdrew the offer. Last month, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery board had approved the sale of its 46.78 per centstake in NOCL to Allied Machineries and Resources Holdings Inc. (AMR) for a consideration of Rs.2.50 per share of face value of Rs.10.

Besides Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, other stakeholders in the project include Trafigura with 19.79 per cent; Tata Sons 12.70 per cent; Tata Petrodyne 12.11 per cent; Cuddalore Port Co 3.66 per cent ; and Udhe Gmbh 3.31 per cent.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had assured support for the revival of the refinery project, which was to be commissioned in 2002 at a cost of Rs.3,500 crore but continuous delays and cost overruns have contributed to the project cost mounting to Rs.18,000 crore with the possibility of being commissioned next year.

Ousted chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, had questioned Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata’s decision to invest in the refinery project.