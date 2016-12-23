Tata Steel to acquire Brahmani River Pellets for Rs.900 cr.

more-in

MUMBAI: Tata Steel will acquire 100 per cent equity in Odisha-based Brahmani River Pellets (BRPL) for an enterprise value of Rs.900 crore in a bid to secure raw material and reduce costs at its Kalinganagar steel unit in Odisha.

The deal, which will be financed through the company’s internal cash flows, will also help Tata Steel to ramp up its capacity at Kalinganagar.

The steelmaker will buy out existing shareholders Aryan Mining and Trading Corporation Private Ltd. and Moorgate Industries Group in an all-cash deal, and hopes to complete the transaction in four months, according to a stock exchange filing.

BRPL was earlier owned by U.K. trading major Stemcor Corp, before it was demerged last year under a global restructuring exercise initiated by the U.K. company.

Enterprise value in a transaction implies the market capitalisation of a company and also takes into consideration debt and minority interest of the company.

BRPL had revenue of Rs.452 crore in the last financial year, and owns two iron ore plants, according to the company's website.

“The location of the BRPL assets makes this very strategic to Tata Steel especially to our Kalinganagar operations and has significant operating synergies to make our Kalinganagar plant even more competitive for the future,” said Koushik Chatterjee, Group Executive Director (Finance & Corporate), Tata Steel.

The company plans to reduce its freight cost by using BRPL’s slurry pipeline to transfer iron ore from its captive mine in the Joda and Khondbond region.

The pellet plant is located inside the Kalinganagar Industrial Area, which also houses one of Tata Steel’s two integrated steel plants in India. The Kalinganagar plant started commercial production in May 2016.