Tata Sons issues legal notice to Nirmalya Kumar

Tata Sons has issued a legal notice to Nirmalya Kumar, its former Group Executive Committee member and a close aide of ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, to desist from making ‘disparaging remarks’ about the company in public.

Dr. Kumar has been asked not to divulge any future strategy of the Group and withdraw his remarks against Tata Sons failing which Tata Sons would initiate legal proceedings against him, both civil and criminal, according to the notice.

“You have used information which you had access to because of your employment with the company. You have used the information entrusted to you in confidence, not only unauthorisedly but for the purpose and with the clear intention to cause detriment to the company and the Tata Group. We also take strong objection to your disparaging remarks that you have made about the company and the Tata Group and reserve our right to claim damages for the same.”

Dr. Kumar must issue an unconditional apology and withdraw his remarks from social media, Tata Sons said adding he must forthwith desist from making any further statements.

Dr. Kumar said the legal counsel of Tata told him to stop divulging Group’s future strategy, ‘though no strategy and roadmap’ was given as a reason when Mr. Mistry was ‘fired.’