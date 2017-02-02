Tata Motors unveils TAMO, its startup and sub-brand to develop futuristic vehicles

more-in

Tata Motors has introduced TAMO, a sub-brand that will act as an incubator to develop new range of technology–heavy mobility solutions for the Indian and global markets, as part of its transformation journey

TAMO, a start up established under the Tata Motors umbrella, will act as an incubating centre of innovation for developing new technologies, business models and partnerships to define future mobility solutions, according to top officials of Tata Motors.

“The introduction of TAMO will help us to co–design India’s automotive footprint by taking new technologies and mobility concepts as a new ecosystem to market,” said Guenter Butschek, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors.

Low investment

As a new and separate vertical, TAMO will operate on a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts.

Networking

TAMO will act as an open platform to network with global start-ups and leading technology companies to get access to trends, innovations and solutions for the design of exciting future products and services, the officials said.

As the automotive environment changes rapidly with disruptive technologies and customer behaviour, TAMO will transform the experience of interfacing and interacting with customers and the wider community.

The new entity will provide a digital eco-system which will be leveraged by Tata Motors to support the mainstream business in the future. TAMO will have a small team of specialists who can imagine the future and they will be supported by personnel from Tata Motors to develop new passenger vehicles.

The first product developed by TAMO will be showcased at the upcoming 87th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in March.

Tata Motors had been working on the TAMO project for two years and the new product that will be introduced under the TAMO brand developed within 18 months. The vehicle was manufactured in India.

Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle (PV) unit has embarked on a new strategy to turn profitable in 2019 by which time it aims to be among the top three passenger vehicle companies in India.

New platforms

As part of this strategy, Tata Motors, in 2018, will introduce two new platforms based on which several types of vehicles be introduced at short notice at lower development costs. Then, Tata Motors will gradually phase out its current range of vehicles which are based on six platforms.

“Our strategy is to deliver 7-8 product variants from two platforms, for greater coverage and sizeable economies of scale. Our goal is not to just comply with the emerging regulations but be ahead of the requirement,” said Mayank Pareek, President, PV Business, Tata Motors.