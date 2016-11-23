Tata Group never considered selling TCS, says former CEO F.C. Kohli

NEW FRONT: The former CEO says there was never an interaction in the group to sell TCS. File photo: G. Ramakrishna

Fakir Chand Kohli, former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Wednesday said that Cyrus Mistry’s comments regarding a proposal to sell TCS to IBM at some “unspecified point in time” were not correct.

F.C. Kohli, 92, also known as ‘Father of the Indian Software Industry’ in a statement said, “I would like to reiterate that at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM.”

‘Near-death experience’

Mr. Kohli’s statement came a day after the office of Mr. Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, had alleged that TCS, now a key source of profit for the group, had suffered a ‘near-death experience’ at the hands of Mr. Tata.

“I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India. A JV for hardware manufacturing and support in India, Tata-IBM, was set up in 1991-92,” Mr. Kohli said in the statement. “This JV was undertaken to promote a computer hardware industry in India which was non-existent at that time,” he said.

Mr. Kohli was the first CEO of TCS, which pioneered India’s IT revolution and helped the country to build the $100 billion-plus industry. “With reference to the timeline of the entire episode, I would also like to point out that my heart bypass surgery took place in 1984. Mr. JRD Tata was interested in my health and progress after the surgery and he established contact with my surgeon at Houston.

“He also wanted to know when I would be well enough to return to India. He wanted to discuss Burroughs proposal for software work in India under Tata Burroughs, which might affect TCS’s business,” Mr. Kohli said in the statement.

Mistry rebuttal

Mistry’s office in a statement said: “The statement Mr. Mistry made was based on information from sources who were close to JRD Tata who informed him that it was Ratan Tata’s intention, and not the group’s intention, to sell TCS.”

Separately, B Muthuraman, former Tata Steel Vice Chairman, refuted Mr. Mistry’s accusation that Mr. Tata’s ego had led to the ‘costly’ Corus acquisition. The company’s board, he said, had backed the deal.