Tata Global says board meet AV footage lost

Ousted chairman Mistry sought the audiovisual recording

Ousted chairman Mistry sought the audiovisual recording

Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) who sought an audiovisual recording of the November 15 board meeting, has been informed that the recording has been lost, sources familiar with the development said.

Analjit Singh, a director of the company, along with a few other directors had opposed Mr. Mistry’s removal from the post at the board meeting. Mr. Singh participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.

The company has informed Mr. Mistry that the recording has been lost due to some “systemic failure,” the source said.

“It looks suspicious and also violates the compliance requirements,” said the source requesting anonymity. “When the details of the AV recording were sought, it was informed that it was not available due to some technical issues. The company claims that (Harish) Bhat was informed about this issue, but Cyrus Mistry was told about it only on 21st that is six days after the board meet,” added the source.

Tata Global Beverages is second company of the Tata Group after TCS whose board had voted to replace Mr. Mistry. During the board meeting of Tata Global Beverages seven out of 10 directors voted for Mistry’s ouster, as per the company's statement to the stock exchanges.

Harish Bhat, a confidant of Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata took over Mr. Mistry’s position at Tata Global Beverages.

E-mail exchange

Sources further said that there has been an exchange of e-mails between Mr. Mistry and the company officials but the latter have not been able to produce the recording, which is leading to the suspicion.

The company officials, on their part, have tried to assure Mr. Mistry that there was no malafide intent and that the recording has been lost due to a genuine technical error.

Mr. Mistry is believed to have communicated to the company that the explanation is unacceptable also due to the fact that while the newly-appointed chairman was informed about it, he was kept in the dark till the time he sought the recording.

When asked for comments, Tata Global Beverages, in a statement, said, “Tata Global Beverages would like to confirm that the company conducts and has always conducted its board meetings in accordance with applicable law.”

A statement from Mr. Mistry's office issued on November 15 had called the board meet proceedings “a repeat of the illegality that the Board of Directors of Tata Sons Ltd did on October 24.”

It said that the proposal of removing Mr Mistry was not on the agenda and hence the statement issued to the stock exchanges was “therefore inaccurate and illegal.”