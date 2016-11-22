Industry

Tata Chemicals calls EGM for removal of Mistry, Wadia

The Board of Tata Chemicals Ltd. has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 23 for the removal of Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia as Directors. While Mr. Mistry is the chairman, Mr. Wadia is an independent director of the company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wadia has written to the board members of Tata Chemicals asking them to withdraw the allegations made against him, failing which defamation proceedings would be initiated.

