TRAI to suggest Aadhaar eKYC for outstation users buying SIM

The facilitation of Aadhaar-driven eKYC for the existing customer base would ensure proper verification of subscribers.

Telecom regulator TRAI is likely to recommend to the Department of Telecom (DoT) that Aadhaar-based eKYC be allowed even for outstation customers who want to get a mobile connection in a particular service area.

Further, the regulator may suggest that the existing mobile subscribers in the country should be encouraged to go in for Aadhaar-based electronic Know Your Customer verification, for which telecom service providers could offer incentives such as free data or talk time.

The facilitation of Aadhaar-driven eKYC for the existing customer base would ensure proper verification of subscribers and address the security concerns pertaining to fake or bogus mobile connections, according to sources.

It would also help telecommunication operators to avoid the hassle of storing physical customer verification paper documents that could get damaged or misplaced in the long run.