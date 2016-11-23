Syona Cosmetics plans to triple turnover

more-in

Syona Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., a Chennai-based start-up providing professional beauty products and training to leading salons and spas across South India, is planning to raise $2 million within the next six months to meet its expansion plans. Earlier, it had raised a second tranche of angel funding from the Chennai Angels.

Raja Varatharaju, co-Founder and Director, Syona Cosmetics, said: “We will use this fund for expanding our formulation development lab, factory and for going pan India. Besides, we are gearing up to grow aggressively and triple our turnover from Rs.12 crore to Rs.36 crore by March 2018. Today, we are catering to over 1,500 salons and plans are to double it by March 2018. This would be our base to expand into new markets across India. The number of distributors will also get tripled.”

Founded in 2012 by Raja Varatharaju and Anuradha Balasubramanian, Syona Cosmetics markets salon products under the Estrella Professional brand name in skin, hair and body category. It has a 35 per cent market share in Chennai and is rated amongst top three players in skin category in Tamil Nadu.

“We are the first cosmetic company to sell an entire range of products online. Very soon, end users can buy our products at retail outlets too,” he said.