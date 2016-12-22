Sun Pharma to acquire Novartis’ cancer drug

more-in

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s biggest drug company, has announced plans to acquire a branded oncology product, Odomzo, from Novartis for an upfront payment of $175 million (Rs.1,188 crore).

An agreement has been signed between subsidiaries of both companies and the deal will close following anti-trust clearance and other closing conditions. Switzerland-based Novartis AG will get an additional milestone payment from Sun Pharma as per the deal while Sun Pharmaceutical will have to market the product globally. Odomzo was approved by the USFDA in July 2015.

Odomzo is used for the treatment of locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) in adult patients that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy, or those who are not candidates for surgery or radiation therapy. Approximately 70 per cent of the prescribers are dermatologists and the rest are oncologists for this class of drug.

According to IMS Health, the sales of the hedgehog pathway inhibitor grew by 40 per cent in October 2016, compared with the same month a year earlier.

Skin cancer

Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common form of skin cancer globally. BCC accounts for approximately 80 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancers, accounting for more than 2 million estimated cases in the U.S. alone, according to a statement from Sun Pharma.

BCC consists of abnormal, uncontrolled growths or lesions that arise in the skin’s basal cells, which line the outermost layer of the skin. It occurs most frequently on the head and neck, with the nose being the most common site, according to the statement. Jesper Jensen, Head, Biologics and Dermatology, Sun Pharma said, “This acquisition has the potential to leverage and expand the relationships that our Levulan sales team have with the dermatologists that treat common pre-cancerous skin conditions.”