SBI to finish ATM recalibration soon

State Bank of India has recalibrated 60 per cent of its ATMs till November 23, following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of State Bank of India said.

In another five days the process would be completed, Ms. Bhattacharya told reporters here. The ATMs were recalibrated for the new Rs.500 notes while they were being upgraded for Rs. 2,000 notes.

As on November 23, SBI’s 841 mobile ATM vans were present at hospitals and railway stations to help people withdraw cash.

Ms. Bhattacharya said the bank had issued ample notes of Rs.100 denomination. Further, since there was a timelag in the new Rs. 500 notes to come into circulation, there was a larger use of Rs.100 notes.

“When the new Rs.500 notes are in full circulation, there will be no shortage. It is not a shortage. It is people’s mentality that there is scarcity and they should hold,” she said.

PoS transactions

Point-of-Sale transactions have gone up by 300 per cent in number and 200 per cent by value since the demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes. The bank’s wallet downloads have increased with transactions rising more than 100 per cent.

On November 23, the Doctors’ Association in Mumbai requested for 650 point-of- sale units to be used in the chambers of the doctors. The bank is installing 3,600 point of sale units at toll plazas.

During demonetisation period, quite an amount has come into loan accounts, and there is a decline in advances, she said.

The non-performing assets as a percentage is expected to go up this quarter and may be a little more in the next year.

Temporary impact

Further, economic activity has been impacted. However, the slowdown in off-take of goods is expected to be only temporary as the demand is still there in the country. “We are hoping that the impact will be short-lived.”

The bank had reduced rates only for bulk deposits and not for retail customers, she said.

Though it is difficult to predict how the interest rates will be by the end of the current financial year, “from first of next month, some amount of rates will start falling,” she said.