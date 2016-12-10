SBI sells 3.9% in life arm to Temasek, KKR for Rs. 1,794 crore

The deal values the life insurance firm at Rs.46,000 crore ahead of its plans to go public in a couple of years.

State Bank of India on Friday sold 3.9 per cent stake in SBI Life for Rs.1,794 crore to Singapore sovereign fund Temasek and global private equity major KKR, valuing the life insurance firm at Rs.46,000 crore ahead of its plans to go public within a couple of years.

Both partners will pick up equal stake in the third-largest private life insurer, after HDFC Life (post merger with Max Life) and ICICI Prudential Life. In October, SBI had informed the exchanges it was planning to dilute up to 5 per cent to interested parties and that it was working towards taking SBI Life public over the next 18–24 months.

Further sale?

SBI had also offered to shed 10 per cent stake to its French joint venture partner BNP Group. Asked whether SBI would sell the remaining portion in the planned stake dilution, a senior company official told PTI that it was unlikely in the current fiscal year.

SBI Life is a joint venture between the nation’s largest lender and French financial powerhouse BNP Paribas Cardif, which owns 26 per cent stake.

Post-transaction, SBI’s stake in the life insurance firm will come down to 70.1 per cent from the current 74 per cent, while BNP Paribas Cardif will continue to hold 26 per cent.

In a statement, SBI said the executive committee meeting of its board has approved the sale of 3.9 crore shares of Rs.10 each, equalling a 3.9 per cent stake in SBI Life for Rs.1,794 crore ($264 million).

Investment vehicle

It said an investment vehicle affiliated with the KKR–managed funds and an affiliate of Temasek would each purchase 1.95 crore shares from the bank.

“The partnership with Temasek and KKR is a recognition of the efforts of SBI Life’s commitment to create a high–quality institution which is a leader amongst the close to two dozen private life insurers in the country,” SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said.

The valuation of SBI Life at Rs 46,000 crore reflects significant value creation since its inception in 2001, she added.