Ratan Tata was ‘super controller’ of group: Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in October, has levelled a series of allegations against Ratan Tata, his predecessor and interim successor at the helm of the group’s holding company.

In a petition filed at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday, Mr. Mistry charged Mr. Tata with having influenced key decisions in the functioning of the conglomerate at a time when he did not have any managerial role, and with having sought price-sensitive information from the group’s companies.

The petition was filed through Mr. Mistry’s investment firms.

He alleged that Mr. Tata had acted as the “super controller” of the group giving direction to the trustees and the nominee directors of Tata Trusts.

“Even without holding any managerial position in Respondent No. 1 [Tata Sons] or in any Tata company for that matter, Respondent No. 2 [Ratan Tata] continued to influence key decisions and the functioning of the entire Tata Group and more particularly of Tata Sons,” Mr. Mistry said. in the petition. Also, despite not being a director at any of the companies, Mr. Tata had “demanded or procured commercially sensitive information, including price-sensitive information.”

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), sharing of price-sensitive information is a serious offence amounting to insider trading. and could attract a monetary penalty in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 25 crore. It could also go up to three times the quantum of illicit gains made on the basis of the information.

According to Mr. Mistry, Mr. Tata’s conduct had caused “serious injury” to the Tata brand and jeopardised its “goodwill and reputation.”

The petitioner urged the tribunal to use its statutory powers to “set right the state of affairs” and protect Tata Sons from the “whimsical, capricious and oppressive conduct” of Mr. Tata, along with that of the other trustee directors.

Responding to an e-mailed question from The Hindu, a Tata Sons spokesperson said the company had followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations and viewed the petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mr. Mistry’s complete disregard of the Tata Group’s ethos. “Despite Mr. Mistry’s recent assertions that it is not a personal issue, it is evident that it always has been for him a personal issue which reflects his deep animosity towards Mr. Ratan N. Tata,” it added.

The petition also highlights the fact that the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons were amended after Mr. Mistry became the chairman in 2012 to ensure that “certain decisions relating to the operating companies of the Tata Group were mandatorily placed before the board of Tata Sons.”

This helped Mr. Tata and his “lieutenant” N. A. Soonawala, trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, become a “super board.” The amendment, initially centred on protecting the “legacy” of Mr. Tata, however, was thereafter expanded to cover virtually every single aspect of the Tata Group’s material business decisions, with the decision on what is material being dictated by Mr. Tata and Mr. Soonawala, the petition said.