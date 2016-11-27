Ratan Tata to unveil Mistry mystery in tell-all biography

more-in

Come March, Ratan Tata will finally open up on his tussle with Cyrus Mistry while revealing the chain of events that ultimately led to India's biggest boardroom battle in recent years.

An as yet-untitled biography of the septuagenarian is in the making and is expected to hit the stands by mid-March by when the new chairman for Tata Sons is also likely to be in. Peter Casey, who earlier wrote ‘Tata – The World’s Greatest Company’ in 2014, is currently giving the final shape to the book.

“The book will start with Cyrus being removed as chairman, then flip back to Mr. Tata’s very early life, his relationships with his many family members and then move onto his business career,” said Mr. Casey, while responding to The Hindu by email.

“It will examine the many factors that finally led Mr. Tata to make the very hard decision that he ultimately felt he had to make in order to preserve the TATA legacy,” he added.

In a sudden development, Mr. Mistry was sacked as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24. Tata Sons is the holding company of the conglomerate, which boasts of a market capitalisation of close to $110 billion.

Since then, both sides have been involved in a series of allegations and cross-allegations.

Tata Sons has sought shareholders’ approval in all publicly listed Tata group companies for the removal of Mr. Mistry as the chairman and director from these firms. He has already been replaced as the chairman in TCS, Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages.

Tell-all book

Meanwhile, the book, which will be approximately 300 pages in length, will have about 40-45 pages devoted to the ongoing tussle that is only getting murkier with time. Mr. Casey believes that it will be a “tell-all, first-of-its-kind book on Mr. Ratan Tata.”

The book will dwell into the journey of Mr. Tata and his business philosophies, what he looks for in a leader, his successes, his failures and lessons he has learned along the way. It will also discuss Jamsetji Tata’s approach to making capitalism work for the benefit of the masses.

Mr. Casey has sought a meeting with Mr. Mistry as well to get his side of the story but he has “not heard back” as yet from the ousted chairman of the Tata Group.

Irish talk?

“I would be delighted to meet with him (Mr. Mistry), so he can give his explanation as to why he took the actions he took. As a journalist, I always strive to be accurate and balanced. I asked Mr. Tata if there was anyone I could not speak to and (he) said, “not at all”. I would be more than happy to have a frank, one-Irishman-to-another discussion with Cyrus!” he said, referring to Mr. Mistry’s Irish citizenship.

Interestingly, the author has also included a chapter based on a hypothetical dinner where Karl Marx and Jamsetji Tata discuss the growth of capitalism and the industrial revolution and how they both would deal with the challenges.