Rajesh Gopinathan appointed TCS CEO & MD, NGS named COO

Following the elevation of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons Chairman, major changes have been effected at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services and Consulting firm and the Group’s most valuable and profitable company.

The TCS board on Thursday appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS effective February 21, 2017, the day Mr. Chandrasekaran, the current CEO & MD takes charge at Tata Sons.

TCS has also named N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS), currently President, TCS Financial Solutions, as the President and Chief Operating Officer. He has been appointed as a director on the board..

In a statement Mr. N Chandrasekaran said, “TCS’ core strength is its strong leadership talent that is collaborative and aspirational. I have been privileged to lead this company of great professionals over the last 7 years.”

“I am absolutely delighted that the board has chosen both Rajesh and NGS to lead this company into the future. I am proud of the capability they have to take TCS to greater heights. I look forward to a continued relationship with TCS and the management team,” he added.

Mr. Gopinathan started his professional career with TCS in 2001. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in February 2013. “He has played a key role in helping TCS become a $16.5 billion global company with over 371,000 employees,” TCS said in a statement.

Prior to becoming the CFO he was the Vice President - Business Finance. In this role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units. His responsibilities include financial planning and control as well as revenue assurance and margin management.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Gopinathan said, “I would like to thank the TCS Board and Chandra for the privilege and honour to lead this great organisation. TCS has evolved into an industry leader during Chandra’s tenure. It is definitely big shoes to fill. With continuous guidance from Chandra and the support of the TCS team, I am confident of continuing this great journey that TCS is on.”

NGS, as he has been popularly known, has been part of TCS and the Indian IT Industry for the past 34 years and has worked in a variety of roles in delivering solutions to customers globally, especially in the banking and financial services sector.