Proxy advisory firm revises vote recommendation after Wadia suit

Revising its recommendation, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has supported the removal of independent director Nusli Wadia from the boards of Tata Motors and Tata Steel, saying it was in the long-term interests of Tata Group.

IiAS, which supports the removal of estranged Chairman Cyrus Mistry from Tata Group firms, “changed its voting recommendation on the resolution to remove Mr. Wadia from Tata Steel and Tata Motors. We support the resolution,” it said in a report.

IiAS had previously recommended that shareholders vote against the removal of Mr. Wadia as a director.

The change in recommendation follows the recent Rs.3,000 crore defamation case filed by Mr. Wadia against the Tatas.

“Given this, we believe the relationship between Mr. Wadia and the Tatas has become antagonistic and will therefore likely be a distraction for the boards,” it said.

The lawsuit, and the amounts demanded as reparations, is significant evidence to suggest that Mr. Wadia’s presence in the boardroom is likely to be a distraction, it said.

Long-term interests

“Given recent developments, IiAS now changes its voting recommendation to support the resolution — it is in the long-term interests of the Tata companies to remove Mr. Wadia as a director,” according to the advisory firm.

Tata Sons had earlier accused Mr. Wadia of being disruptive and galvanising other independent directors to act against the interests of the Tata group. — PTI