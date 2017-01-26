Premji’s PE firm names Kurien CIO

more-in

Billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest said that it had appointed T.K. Kurien as managing partner and chief investment officer to lead the family investment firm.

The private equity firm, which has a corpus of $1 billion, said that Mr. Kurien would succeed Prakash Parthasarathy. Premji Invest added that Mr. Parthasarathy had decided to pursue his “entrepreneurial aspirations.”

“TK (Kurien) with his decades of experience in running start-ups and established enterprises and deep financial acumen is best positioned to take Premji Invest to the next level,” Mr. Premji, chairman of Premji Invest, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Prakash (Parthasarathy) has built an excellent organisation at Premji Invest as its founding Chief Investment Officer,” he added.

Earlier this week, Wipro announced that Mr. Kurien would retire as executive vice-chairman at the end of January.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me to lead Premji Invest, an important fiduciary organisation in supporting the philanthropic goals of Azim Premji,” Mr.Kurien said in a statement.