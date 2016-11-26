Poor will benefit enormously from cashless economy: Tata

more-in

Two days after citing the hardships faced by patients and the poor due to a cash crunch in the wake of demonetization, Tata group interim chairman Ratan Tata changed tack and said the underprivileged stood to benefit enormously from the transition to a cashless economy.

Urging nationwide support for the government’s ‘war on black market economy’, which he termed one of the three most important reforms in India’s economic history, Mr. Tata said “the parallel black money economy in India has fuelled tax evasion, money laundering and corruption.

“The prime minister has demonstrated enormous courage” through implementation of the demonetization, Mr. Tata said in a statement issued on his Twitter handle.

On Thursday, Mr. Tata had said that the implementation of the demonetisation was reported to be causing great hardship to the common man, particularly relating to medical emergencies, major surgical interventions and the procurement of medication at many hospitals in smaller towns across the country. The poor were also being put to difficulty in meeting daily household need for food due to a shortage of cash, he had said.

‘Gradually facilitate’

Mr. Tata, who is engaged in a bitter internecine feud with Cyrus Mistry — his now deposed successor at the helm of the Tata group — said in his latest tweet, “The prime minister’s recent focus on mobile and digital payments will also gradually facilitate the transition from a cash-driven economy to a cashless economy.” That would, in the long-term, “enormously benefit the poor and the underprivileged,” he said.