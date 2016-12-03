Parallel economy to become mainstream: Anuradha Rao

Anuradha Rao, MD and CEO of SBI MF has strong credentials handling retail portfolio during her tenure at SBI. Her deep insight on retail investor behavior would now come in handy for the fund house in this trying phase of Demonetization. Ms Rao, in an exclusive first interview with The Hindu, after she took over the leadership mantle at SBI Mutual Fund in August 2016, offers perspective on how Demonetization would have a positive impact and how retail investors stand to benefit from financial products over longer term.

What is your view on the recent government move to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. How would it impact Indian economy both in the short term and medium to long term?

A: Currency worth nearly Rs 6 lakh crore, representing 41 percent of the Rs 14.5 lakh crore in circulation of old higher denomination notes has found its way into savings and current accounts. I believe this is a big positive for savings being channelized into investments, an opportunity to work towards a cashless economy with the use of digital mode of banking. The parallel economy will merge into the mainstream and this again will help in growth and build a more efficient economy. Though there may be some short term pain, but the positive impact the demonetization would have on the entire economy, will be immense.

Banks are expected to receive deposits of around Rs 10 trillion on the back of demonetisation. There are expectations that MF industry would garner around 10 percent from this surprise bonanza. What is SBI MF doing to get their share of this pie?

A: We are fortunate to have the SBI parentage and at a time when the maximum deposits will come into SBI, we are confident we would be able to get a healthy share of allocations. At SBI MF we are positioning our funds in the liquid / cash category as an alternative to bank savings and FD. With fall in deposit rates, investors can use these funds to park their idle money in savings account to generate relatively better returns. Demonetization has also brought in new account holders in the banking system, and in turn a large number of first time tax payers. ELSS funds could be a good option for them to save on their taxes and at the same time invest to create wealth through equity. We are ensuring all our digital assets like our investor app, SBI Savings Fund app are effectively used so that we are able to reach out better, and make convenient investing possible, for potential investors.

Post demonetisation, it is expected that there would be a huge surge in the first time tax payers. Considering, that most of these depositors are new to the investment world, what is your advice to them?

A: As mentioned, most of the depositors would be getting introduced to basic savings bank accounts and for the first time, actually realise and experience its inherent advantage. They would also recognize the big difference of money lying idle at home and how just by depositing it in a bank they can get returns. With this they would also become first time tax payers. ELSS funds can help them of not only tax savings, but also help in wealth creation. The SBI Magnum Tax Gain scheme incidentally is one of the oldest ELSS schemes in the industry. First time tax payers would do well to plan their taxes with ELSS mutual funds so that their liabilities get reduced.

Mutual Fund industry AUM which currently stands at Rs 16.5 trillion is expected to double over the next three years. How would SBIMF grow? What are the factors that will drive the industry growth and roadblocks that will thwart the growth of the industry during this journey?

A: SBI MF has outperformed industry growth in the last few years. We have a great team and our focussed efforts should ensure that this outperformance continues. The MF industry has indeed come a long way and has slowly but surely made itself popular and relevant for large and small investors alike. Changes in regulation will continue to be the critical factor which will bring unique challenges for the industry. Increase in awareness of mutual funds, participation in these MF avenues, beyond the metros and the use of technology to create better efficiencies in products and services will be key drivers going forward.

Post recent developments like Trump win and Demonetisation, the Indian equities markets have become more volatile. What is your advice to the retail investors in the current scenario?

A: Volatility is a part and parcel of capital markets. Yes, these two events, particularly demonetization has made markets volatile, but retail investors should use this opportunity to participate in the equity markets. At the moment, Markets, I feel, are fairly valued. Equity mutual funds are a great way to participate in equities. Professional fund managers, with their expertise, can handle volatility efficiently. Also one should look at debt mutual funds which are an attractive proposition in a falling interest rates scenario like we are in today. Those with existing SIPs should continue and use facilities like top-up SIPs to increase their allocations during these times. The principle as always is to stay invested for a long period of time.

Indians have great affinity towards traditional investments like Fixed Deposits, Gold, Real Estate, and low awareness about the long term benefits of equity investments. What could change this?

A: It is already changing. The whole economy including financial products is in a resetting phase. Mutual Funds have seen a growth in new folios and SIP registrations. Gold ETFs and Gold Funds are gaining popularity over physical gold and investors are evaluating liquid / FMP mutual funds over a traditional FD due to their higher returns and tax efficiency. Due to the sustained investor awareness efforts taken by Mutual Fund houses, AMFI and SEBI, there is growing retail participation. Concepts like long term investing, tax efficiency offered by MF’s are now better understood by a majority of potential investors and this will make them move out of traditional investment options and opt for Mutual Funds. Financial advisors are moving to solution based selling to their clients and here the role of equity becomes very important. All of this augurs well for equity investing.

Increasingly both investors and Mutual Fund houses are going digital, what are the digital initiatives taken by SBI MF recently aiming at bringing convenience for the investors?

A: The world is becoming digital and SBIMF is taking big strides in providing digital solutions to investors and partners. Our InvesTap app provides our investors the convenience to manage their investments on the go. Our SBI Savings Fund app is the first fund specific app in the industry can be used by investors to park their idle money with just click of a button. The SBIMF Partner app is helping our partners take proper control of their business and grow it further. We have launched our new website with focus on customer engagement, social integration and knowledge transmission. Going ahead we will be introducing many more digital initiatives which will enhance customer (investor and partners) experience with SBI Mutual Fund.