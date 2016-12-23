Nusli Wadia voted out of Tata Motors

more-in

Over 71 per cent shareholders of Tata Motors voted for the removal of Independent Director Nusli Wadia as per the results of voting announced on Friday morning.

The final votes were cast at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Even though majority shareholders voted against him, Mr Wadia had found support from most institutional and retail shareholders.

While 99.96 per cent of promoters' vote was in favour of the resolution for removal of Mr Wadia, 50.06 per cent shareholders from the institutional investor category supported the resolution.

Thus 49.94 per cent shareholders from the institutional category voted against the resolution indicating their support for Mr Wadia.

Over 60 per cent retail shareholders voted against the resolution while only 39.36 percent retail investors voted for Mr Wadia's removal.

Tata Sons, the promoter of Tata Motors had moved a resolution for the removal of Mr Wadia as director of the company and this resolution was put to vote.

Another resolution for the ouster of former Chairman Cyrus Mistry was dropped as it had become infructuous since he he'd already resigned on Monday.

The voting pattern at Tata Motors indicate that most public and retail investors do not approve of the resolution put forth by Tata Sons.

American Depository Receipt holders control over 18 per cent stake in Tata Motors and large chunk of these votes are believed to have gone again the resolution.

Mr Wadia did not attend the EGM but had appealed the shareholders to vote as per their conscience and to save the post of independent director who represent the interest of minority shareholders in a company board.

Tata Chemicals has called an EGM on Friday to put to vote a Tata Sons' resolution for Mr Wadia's removal.