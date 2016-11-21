Nusli Wadia serves defamation notice on Tata Sons

more-in

Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia who is independent director in several Tata group companies has served a notice of defamation on Tata Sons stating that allegations made against him were false and baseless.

Mr Wadia who was a close friend of Tata Sons interim Chairman Ratan Tata till recently, had demanded that allegations made against him be withdrawn immediately as Tata Sons seemed to have embarked on a ‘personal vendetta’ against him for discharging his duty as an independent director.

He has said if Tata Sons board does not withdraw the special notice within two days of getting the notice he would initiate criminal and civil proceedings.

Mr Wadia’s action comes after Tata Sons had moved three group companies namely Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals and their shareholders to evict Mr Wadia as independent director alleging that he had sided with ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry to drift away group firms from promoter’s control.

Confirming the receipt of a defamation notice a Tata Sons spokesperson said “We will respond appropriately.”

Wadia has been serving on the board of Tata Chemicals and Tata Steel for over three decades and Tata Motors for about two decade. Stakeholders’ Empowerment Services (SES) last year has questioned the role of independent directors on Tata firms. According to SES, three of the independent director — Nusli Wadia, Deepak Parekh and Keki Dadiseth — as ‘non-independent’ ethically.

According to SES, as a good governance practice and spirit behind the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 considers Director associated with the Company for more than 10 years as Non- Independent.

Earlier, on October 24, the Tata Sons group had replaced Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of the group, replacing him with former chairman Ratan Tata.