Mistry to brief Tata firms’ investors

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry plans to hold a series of meetings with institutional and foreign investors starting next week to brief them on his position in the ongoing boardroom battle with interim chairman Ratan Tata.

“Mistry and his team will start meeting investors next week to explain their point of view to the investors,” said a source in the know of the development. The briefings are intended to ensure that shareholders take an informed decision on the question of removing Mr. Mistry from the boards of three Tata group companies that have convened extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) next month.

Mistry, who was ousted as Chairman of Tata Steel, the third Tata Group entity to do so after TCS and Tata Global Beverages will address shareholders at the December 21 extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to present their side of the story in the ongoing Tata-Mistry boardroom battle. Similarly, Mistry has informed the Tata Chemicals that he intends to make both, written and oral representation to the shareholders in respect of his removal during its EGM on December 23.

Alongside Mistry, independent director Nusli N. Wadia has informed the Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals that he intends to make both written and oral representation to the shareholders in respect of his removal.

Wadia has termed the reasons provided by Tata Sons Limited in the Special Notice for his removal as baseless, false, defamatory and libellous and have been made with the intention of harming his reputation. Further, Mr. Nusli N. Wadia has questioned the ability of Tata Sons Limited to requisition a general meeting and vote to remove him as a Director (an independent Director) from the Board of the Company. He also, vide his aforesaid letter, requested the Board of Directors to institute an investigation upon the allegations as set out in the Special Notice issued by Tata Sons Limited dated November 10, 2016.

Before meeting the institutional and foreign investors starting next and gearing for a series of EGMs next month (seeking to remove him as director), Mistry along with his wife went on a short pilgrimage to the famed Saibaba Temple in Shirdi and the Shani Shingnapur Temple, both in Ahmednagar district on Saturday for seeking divine blessings for boardroom battle with Tata Group.

“Pursuant to Section 169(4) of the Act, the Director being sought to be removed has a right to make representation to the shareholders in the manner stated therein,” said Tata Chemical in filing to exchange adding that the Company will in terms of Section 169(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the proviso of the said Section and if the time permits it to do so, circulate the written representation to the shareholders.