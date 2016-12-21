Mistry initiates legal action against Tata Sons for ‘oppression’ and ‘mismanagement’

Ratan Tata, interim Chairman of Tata Sons on his way to attend the Indian hotel EGM held in Mumbai on December 20, 2016. Photo: Paul Noronha | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

MUMBAI: Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, dragged Tata Sons, its interim chairman Ratan Tata, board members of Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and the Trustees of Tata Trusts to court to protect Tata Sons from alleged “oppression and mismanagement.”

Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corporation, the two investment companies of Mistry’s family that owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons filed the petition under section 241 and section 241 of the Companies Act in the Mumbai branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

These sections enable ratification and interdiction of the oppressive acts and the grounds for intervention address two points raised by Mr. Mistry, i.e. governance breakdown at Tata Sons and regaining lost ethical ground.

The petition alleged that Mr. Tata “abused the powers vested in him as the erstwhile chairman of the Tata Group in respect of the various ventures that he has entered into,” some of which include the acquisition of Corus, the Nano car project, Tata Teleservices, AirAsia, dealings with Sivasankaran and M Pallonji & Co, it added.

It also alleges that the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons were altered for the “exclusive interest” of the trust and Mr. Tata.

Fiduciary duty

Mr. Tata, along with the trustees and some of the board members, “has been acting in a manner that is against the ethics and fiduciary duty that they were supposed to showcase.”

The petition has been filed as “the act of oppression and mismanagement still continues,” it stated.

Mr. Mistry resigned on Monday as director from six Tata firms.

“The entire episode is a classic home-ground for myriad litigation,” Sumit Agrawal, founder, Suvan Law Advisors and former legal officer at SEBI told The Hindu. “According to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, a shareholder holding more than 10 per cent shares has the right to file a petition before the NCLT, alleging oppression or mismanagement, seeking appropriate relief including seeking an injunction against holding meetings to take any new decisions except routine matters or change of management.”

Acknowledging the petition, Tata Sons in a statement said that it was in consultation with its lawyers and would contest the allegations therein.

“The case may include angles of allegations of violation of corporate governance, insider trading, unfair conduct of influencing independent directors, irregular processes in board meetings, oppression and mismanagement, non-disclosures or misleading disclosures to stock exchanges, compliance with Articles of Association and failure to protect minority shareholders,” Mr. Agarwal added.

“Tata Sons reiterates that it has followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations and views the Petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mr. Mistry’s complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata. Despite Mr. Mistry’s recent assertions that it is not a personal issue, it is evident that it always has been for him a personal issue which reflects his deep animosity towards Mr. Ratan N. Tata,” said the Tata Sons statement.

Law firm Desai and Diwanji is representing Mr. Mistry in this case, advised by his father-in-law and a prominent legal expert in the country Mr. Iqbal Chagla.

“Mr. Mistry was the chairman of Tata Sons for almost 4 years and it is surprising that he is now making allegations on activities of Tata Sons after doing little to address them, in his tenure both as a Director (since 2006) and a chairman since 2012. Mr. Mistry’s removal as Chairman from the Board of Tata Sons Ltd was approved by an overwhelming majority of the Directors and it is unfortunate that Mr. Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him,” Tata Sons statement added.