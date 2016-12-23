Mistry got less than 6% pay increase

more-in

Tata Sons had capped the annual increments at 6 per cent of the basic salary with effect from April 1, 2016, including for its former chairman Cyrus Mistry, according to a June 28 nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) meeting report of Tata Sons, submitted as part of Mr. Mistry’s petition against Tata Sons in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The report cited difficult times the company had been going through as well as a lower level of salary increments this year. Mr. Mistry’s basic salary was increased to Rs.19.8 lakh per month and a commission of Rs.11.6 crore payable for FY16 – an increase of less than 6 per cent.

However, NRC members and board members of Tata Sons applauded Mr. Mistry’s performance. Farida Khambata complimented Mr. Mistry for his role as Group chairman. Vijay Singh mentioned that Tata Motors had come up with ‘some of the best models in recent years’.

Ronen Sen, chairman of the NRC committee, said that from his experience visiting the sites, Mr. Mistry had earned the respect of not only the CEOs and senior management but operational personnel as well.

‘Preserving values’

“After reading the performance of the executive chairman, the members unanimously recorded their recognition of his significant contributions across group companies and expressed their appreciation of his multifaceted initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting cohesive functioning of the group in accordance with its distinctive values,” according to the performance evaluation of the chairman.

Interestingly, within four months from that meeting, Mr. Mistry was ousted from Tata Sons board citing loss of confidence by the board. Mr. Singh and Mr. Sen voted in favour of the resolution to remove Mr. Mistry as chairman while Ms. Khambata abstained from voting.

At the NRC meeting, Mr. Mistry’s confidants Nirmalya Kumar and N.S. Rajan saw their costs to company revised to Rs.7.68 crore with a bonus of Rs.1.81 crore each. Harish Bhat’s CTC was revised to Rs.5.29 crore with a bonus of Rs.1.25 crore.