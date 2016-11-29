Mistry chairs Tata Power board meet without ‘contest’

more-in

Firm to hold EGM on December 26 to remove him

Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, chaired the board meeting of Tata Power on Tuesday without encountering any opposition.

The company had already called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders to remove him as director at request of its parent firm Tata Sons which holds a 31.05 per cent stake in the company.

Mr. Mistry signed the audited financial results of the company which saw profits for July-September quarter increase to Rs.336 crore on a consolidated basis compared to loss of Rs.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Anil Sardana, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Power believes that the company has improved profitability and maintained strong operational performance across all business verticals and is confident that the strong growth trajectory will continue into the next quarter.

‘Steady performance’

“The consolidated profit of Rs.336 crores for the quarter shows good and steady performance. With a gross installed generation capacity of 10477 MW and more than 2.2 million customers, we continue to be India’s largest integrated power player. Our subsidiaries continue to perform well despite challenging circumstances,” said Mr.Sardana.

The company has paid Rs.790 crore to Tata Sons to acquire the shareholding of Japanese telecom major NTTDoCoMo in Tata Teleservices and booked a loss of Rs.124.46 crore to reassess its fair value in Tata Teleservices.

Notice for EGM

“The company has received a special notice from Tata Sons Limited – the company’s promoter and shareholder holding 31.05 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, requisitioning an Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the company for considering and passing a resolution for removal of Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry as Director of the Company under Section 169 of the Act,” said the company in a separate filing to the exchanges.

The company has decided to hold the EGM on December 26, 2016 in Mumbai.

The company, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed gross generation capacity of 10,477 MW, according to a company statement. It said Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in Welspun Renewables and its subsidiaries, representing the largest transaction in the renewable space in India.