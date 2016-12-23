Maruti to invest Rs.2,000 cr. in R&D center

The double-digit dip in November was also due to a high base in Nov. 2015, the Diwali month. A File Photo | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Maruti Suzuki, which announced an additional investment of Rs.2,000 crore at its R&D center in Haryana, said it saw a 20 per cent decline in bookings last month due to demonetisation and the initial negative impact of the move was now getting reversed.

The country’s largest carmaker has seen a 7 per cent rise in bookings year-on-year till December 22, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava said.

“The numbers that we have show that demonetisation did lead to a dip in bookings as well as True Value (second-hand car) sales in November… immediately after demonetisation, certain amount of uncertainty and concern was there among people…but the trend has changed. From minus 20 per cent last month we are now at plus 7 per cent in December,” Mr Bhargava said.

He, however, pointed out that the double digit dip in November bookings was also due to high base of November 2015, which was the Diwali month. This year Diwali was in October.

“So a better comparison would be combined figures for October and November 2015 versus the same two months this year – and here, the two months saw a surge in bookings by 6-7 per cent,” he said.

The company, however, continues to be in wait-and-watch mode and refrained from giving a growth projection for the year.

“The only thing which I am not prepared to do at this point is to make a forecast for the next few months. I want to have little bit of evidence as what happens in January before we predict for the whole year. Till November, we were growing in double digits…what I can say safely is that in the worst case scenario, I can see that if things go bad for some reasons we will still be not very different from 10 per cent growth,” he said.

The company said rural booking too have seen a spike of 18 per cent in December from a decline of 11 per cent in November.

R&D Centre

Maruti Suzuki plans to invest additional Rs 2,000 crore by March 2019 at its state-of-the-art R&D centre in Rohtak, Haryana, taking that total investment in the centre to over Rs 3,700 crore.

“We have already set up testing and crash facilities and invested about Rs.1,700 crore till March 2016. Now, we are setting up more facilities with in the centre and by 2019 we will be putting another investment of over Rs 2,000 crore,” the company’s Executive Director R&D C.V. Raman said.