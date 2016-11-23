L&T lays off 14,000 people to be ‘agile’

OIL CRISIS: CFO Shankar Raman (left) said retrenchement was necessary to keep the company competitive. File photo: Shashi Ashiwal

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said it had laid off 14,000 employees between April and September this year, a move attributed by analysts to challenging conditions in the key Middle East market.

No further job cuts are expected as L&T is hiring in select positions to execute ongoing projects, HR experts familiar with the development said.

They said most of the layoffs had happened at L&T’s projects in the Middle East where the company is facing a tough time in the hydrocarbon and infrastructure businesses.

The lack of new orders and project slowdowns in the region due to challenging economic conditions in the oil countries had added to the company’s woes.

The retrenched employees are from various businesses of L&T, the company’s Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman told journalists while announcing the company’s second-quarter results.

The layoffs were necessary to stay “agile and competitive.” It was a strategic decision as the company was trying to resize the businesses, he said.

Mr. Raman did not provide specifics of businesses where the layoffs had happened. A majority of the people sacked in India belonged to the financial services, metals and minerals businesses, officials, who did not wish to be identified, said. Currently, the company has 1.2 lakh employees.

Mr. Raman said the company had looked at different ways to remain competitive and adopted various initiatives to cut down losses including going digital. The lay offs have been done in businesses which were slowing down due delayed execution.

Mr Raman said this was not a one- time decision and the company was not running behind a target.

“This right sizing was overdue. It has happened over a period and nothing to do with the domestic economy. They are still recruiting people,” an HR consultant said asking not to be identified as he does business with the company.

“Jobs have been cut in the Middle East and there is nothing to worry for people working in projects in India,” he said.

“The lay off will make the company more efficient, focused and effective,” Vadra Pendse, Director, Cerebrus Consulting said.

Deven Choksey, MD & CEO, KR Choksey Share & Securities said, “The company’s order book position has not declined and the lay off will make the company’s operation more efficient. This was the right thing to do.”

Oder book in the first half has gone up by 4 per cent as compared to the same period last year and there was a 12 per cent increase in new order inflow.

HR consultants said the people who have lost their jobs will easily find employment in India as the competence level of L&T’s employees is far superior than the market.