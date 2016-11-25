L&T Hydrocarbon to list in three years

more-in

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is planning to go public in three years, according to a top official.

“We are looking to list the company in three years by 2019, if everything goes well and if conditions are favourable,” said Subramanian Sarma, CEO and MD, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering.

The company has an order book position of Rs.20,000 crore that would be executed in two years’ time. LTHE’s aim is to more than double its turnover from Rs.9,000 crore registered during 2016-17 to Rs.20,000 crore by 2021.

A major chunk of the turnover would come from the international business. The global business presently contributes about 50 per cent of volume and this would increase to 60 per cent going in the near future.

Mr. Sarma said L&T Hydrocarbon was planning to enter new markets such as North Africa and Asia Pacific. Currently, it was focusing on the Middle East markets.

“Compared to last year, we grew our business by 10 per cent. The revenue during the first two quarters of the current year stood at Rs.4,500 crore. We will be ending the year with a revenue of about Rs.10,000 crore. We expect to increase the margins to eight per cent from the existing 7.1 per cent,” he said.

L&T Hydrocarbon is an integrated oil and gas service provider.