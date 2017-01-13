Infosys Q3 profit up 7% to Rs. 3,708 cr.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka: "Our Q3 revenue performance was broadly in line with our expectations.” File photo

Beating the analyst estimates India’s second largest IT services provider Infosys reported a 7 per cent growth in its net profit for third quarter of the financial year 2017 ended December 30, 2016. The net profit of the Bengaluru-based company stood at Rs. 3,708 crore for the October-December period.

The company’s revenue for the period under review was in-line with the market estimates and stood at Rs. 17,273 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 registering a growth of 8.6 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

On Thursday India’s largest IT exporter Tata Consultancy Services also announced a strong quarterly performance beating market estimates with a 11 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 6,778 crore.

On a quarterly basis the net profit of Infy witnessed a growth of 2.8 per cent while the revenue growth declined by 0.2 per cent.

The IT major revised and tightened its full year guidance for the third time in the year. Infy increased its lower end of the guidance to 8.4 per cent while it cut the upper end of the guidance to 8.8 per cent.

Earlier in the second quarter the company had given a full year revenue guidance of 8- 9 per cent in constant currency terms.

"Taking into account seasonal and other additional headwinds for the quarter, our Q3 revenue performance was broadly in line with our expectations,” said Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD, Infosys in a BSE filing.

For the nine months period ended on December 30, 2016 the revenue of Infosys stood at Rs. 51,364 crore registering a growth of 11.9 per cent while net profit was Rs. 10,749 crore reporting a growth of 8.6 per cent.

Commenting on the performance U B Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Infosys said, “Our continued efforts to improve employee engagement and experience resulted in a reduction in attrition. During the quarter, we added 77 clients and also added 2 clients in the $ 75mn plus revenue category.”

Infosys third quarter operating margins expanded 0.2 per cent to 25.1 per cent and net margins expanded 0.6 per cent to 21.5 per cent sequentially. The company’s attrition declined sequentially by 0.8 per cent on standalone basis and 1.6 per cent on consolidated basis. At the end of the December quarter the total number of Infosys employees stood at 199,763 people.

The company also announced the appointment of Ravikumar S as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer reporting to Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect. In addition to his current responsibility of heading the global delivery organization, Mr. Ravikumar S. will oversee certain strategic business enabling functions and will be based in India.

On a geographical segment basis all the major markets of the company witnessed a decline. The North America business declined by 0.6 per cent, Europe declined by 2.5 per cent sequentially while India declined by 1 per cent.

The company’s industry segment also witnessed a decline in the revenue contribution. The Financial Services and Insurance one of the largest contributor to the company’s topline declined by 0.8 per cent, manufacturing and Hi-Tech declined by 1.5 per cent.

During the early morning trade Infosys shares were trading at Rs. 998.65 down 0.14 per cent.