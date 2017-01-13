Ignis: a premium hatchback for millennials from Maruti

more-in

Targeting nearly 440 million millennials, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is rolling out premium hatchback Ignis today.

The Ignis, positioned as a smart urban compact car, is built on a new generation platform.

“It is a premium urban compact and the first of its kind which is truly iconic and unconventional,” says Rs.Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales).

Ignis will be sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets.

Toshihiro Suzuki (right), President and COO, Suzuki Motor Corporation, along with Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, at the launch of Ignis concept at the Auto Expo at Greater Noida (UP) on February 04, 2016. | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

The car, available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine versions, will offer automatic gearshift in both fuel options.

Ignis will compete with Mahindra KUV1OO, Hyndai Grandi10 and with its own Swift model.

The projector headlamps, fog lamps with chrome insets and all-black alloys are part of the premium, exclusive feel. The wheel arches are flared, and the car rides on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors have a dual tone dash board in black and ivory, cockpit-inspired console panel as well as interior accents matching the body colour.

Ignis' features are:

ABS

Airbags

Climate Control

Seatbelt Pre Tensioners

LED DRLs

LED Projector Headlamps

Foglamps

Multi-function Steering Wheel

The specifications

Engine 1.3 litre Turbo Diesel/1.2 litre Petrol Overall Length 3,700 mm Overall Height 1,595 mm Overall width 1,690 mm Wheelbase 2,435 mm Tyre Size 175/65R 15 Max. Power 75 PS @ 4000 rpm/84.3 PS @ 6000rpm Peak Torque 190 Nm @ 2000 rpm/115 Nm @ 4000 rpm Drive Layout Front Wheel Drive Transmission 5 Speed Manual/AMT Seating Capacity 5 Platform New generation platform

Expected to be priced between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh, Ignis will probably be an additional vehicle in a reasonably affluent family, for its young members.

According to C. V. Raman, Executive Director (Engineering), the car was developed and designed over the last three years, specifically targetting the millennial buyers.