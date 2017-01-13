Industry

Ignis: a premium hatchback for millennials from Maruti

It is expected to be priced between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh

Targeting nearly 440 million millennials, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is rolling out premium hatchback Ignis today.

The Ignis, positioned as a smart urban compact car, is built on a new generation platform.

“It is a premium urban compact and the first of its kind which is truly iconic and unconventional,” says Rs.Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales).

Ignis will be sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets.

Toshihiro Suzuki (right), President and COO, Suzuki Motor Corporation, along with Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, at the launch of Ignis concept at the Auto Expo at Greater Noida (UP) on February 04, 2016.   | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

 

The car, available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine versions, will offer automatic gearshift in both fuel options.

Ignis will compete with Mahindra KUV1OO, Hyndai Grandi10 and with its own Swift model.

The projector headlamps, fog lamps with chrome insets and all-black alloys are part of the premium, exclusive feel. The wheel arches are flared, and the car rides on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors have a dual tone dash board in black and ivory, cockpit-inspired console panel as well as interior accents matching the body colour.

Ignis' features are:

  • ABS
  • Airbags
  • Climate Control
  • Seatbelt Pre Tensioners
  • LED DRLs
  • LED Projector Headlamps
  • Foglamps
  • Multi-function Steering Wheel

The specifications

Engine1.3 litre Turbo Diesel/1.2 litre Petrol
Overall Length3,700 mm
Overall Height1,595 mm
Overall width1,690 mm
Wheelbase2,435 mm
Tyre Size175/65R 15
Max. Power75 PS @ 4000 rpm/84.3 PS @ 6000rpm
Peak Torque190 Nm @ 2000 rpm/115 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Drive LayoutFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5 Speed Manual/AMT
Seating Capacity5
PlatformNew generation platform

 

Expected to be priced between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh, Ignis will probably be an additional vehicle in a reasonably affluent family, for its young members.

According to C. V. Raman, Executive Director (Engineering), the car was developed and designed over the last three years, specifically targetting the millennial buyers.

