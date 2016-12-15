Industry

IVRCL Q2 net loss widens

Infrastructure company IVRCL Ltd on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs. 354.47 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to lower income from operations.

The Hyderabad-based construction company had posted a net loss of Rs. 306.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income from operations fell by 21.77 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs. 501.45 crore from Rs. 641 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The shares of the company were trading 1.46 per cent down at Rs. 4.74 apiece on BSE.

