IT firms set to hire more professionals: report

Tech professionals can look forward to a good hiring season in the next four months as 76 per cent of Indian IT firms are planning to hike intake, especially from the southern parts of the country.

According to the Experis IT Employment Outlook Survey released today by Experis IT - ManpowerGroup India, IT hiring intentions will be “optimistic” for the period December 2016 -March 2017.

The strongest labour market is expected to be in the Southern region with an employment outlook of 34 per cent, followed by West 20 per cent, North 8 per cent and East 3 per cent, the report said.

“The job market continues to sustain the momentum gained in the first half with IT sector leading the pack when it comes to positive hiring outlook in the upcoming 4 months,” AG Rao, Group Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India said.

Rao further noted that a host of factors, right from the rise of cloud computing to proliferation of new technological developments are upending the business models of corporations.

Indian IT employers are looking for candidates in the middle-level experience slab (3—8 years) with a preferable skill set of .NET in the Software Development practice area, although highest skill demand will have various skill combinations in addition to .NET or Java instead of vanilla .NET/Java.

“In an ongoing climate of technological change, the employers require technical experts that are consistently ahead of their industries in developing and commercialising new technologies to enhance the performance needs of their organisations. This will trigger need for constant skill upgradation on the part of job—seekers,” Rao said.

According to ManpowerGroup’s global talent shortage survey, 48 per cent of employers in India reported difficulty filling jobs and ‘IT personnel’ is on the top spot of the top—10 jobs employers are having difficulty filling in India.

For the survey, Experis IT surveyed IT employers across India with the focus on their hiring intentions of employment trends pertaining to the regions, practice areas, skills, experience levels.