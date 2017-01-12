IIP grows at four-year high of 5.7% in November

The last time the IIP witnessed a higher growth rate was in October 2012, when it grew 8.4 per cent. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Industrial output expanded by 5.7 per cent, the fastest pace in more than four years, largely on account of a low base effect, government data showed.

The strong growth of the Index of Industrial Production in November 2016, which analysts have called a 'false positive', comes on the back of a contraction of 3.37 per cent in the same month of the previous year.

“The index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 5.7 per cent on-year in November, on account of a weak base,” Crisil Research said in a report. “The trend was similar across manufacturing and electricity, which displayed high growth of 5.5 per cent and 8.9 per cent respectively in November on weak base.”

The last time the IIP witnessed a higher growth rate was in October 2012, when it grew 8.4 per cent. The index contracted 1.9 per cent in November 2016.

The mining sector grew 3.9 per cent in November, compared with a contraction of 1.07 per cent in the previous month.

Base effect

“Part of this is explained by the base effect and partly there may be, particularly in electricity, the effect of better availability of coal,” D.K. Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India said. “This may not reflect a wide-based improvement in demand.”

Rishi Shah, Economist at Deloitte India said: “Industrial production numbers have jumped up essentially on the back of a positive base effect. Importantly, the numbers possibly do not display the negative effects of demonetisation as production cycles in manufacturing take longer to adjust to any demand change.”

The base effect had a significant impact in November 2016 because many sectors had witnessed a significant contraction in November 2015. The manufacturing sector, for example, contracted 4.5 per cent in November 2015, while the capital goods sector contracted 24.4 per cent that month.

This led the capital goods sector to show growth for the first time in a year in November 2016, with the sector growing 15 per cent. Consumer goods production grew 5.6 per cent in November, with consumer durables growing 9.8 per cent.

No cheers

“Production in consumer goods did well during the month of November,” Mr. Shah added. “Overall, the current number is more likely to be an outlier given the uncertainty on account of demonetisation and the industrial growth momentum is likely to have slowed down in the near term.”

“In fact the IIP in November 2016 (175.8) is lower than October 2016 (178.1) indicating that factory output has actually declined sequentially,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings & Research said. “On the whole there is nothing to cheer about the November IIP growth as cumulative growth for April-November this fiscal at 0.4 per cent is even lower than 3.8 per cent recorded for the same period last fiscal.”